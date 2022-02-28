Alia Bhatt to Huma Qureshi, fees of Gangubai Kathiawadi's star cast will definitely blow your mind - Watch

videos

The films is said to be be made on a really large scale and is one of the most expensive female-centric movies made in Bollywood. Reportedly, the actors in the film have also been paid a massive amount of fees for the film. Hence, in this video, we will be telling you the amount of money actors have charged for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Satakshi Singh   |    February 28, 2022 4:50 PM IST

Gangubai Kathiawadi star cast fee: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi has been finally released. The film is getting a really positive response from the audience as they are showering love and praise for Alia's bold performance in the film. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also features big Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi. Actor and dance choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari has also made a grand Bollywood debut through the film. The film is said to be made on a really large scale and is one of the most expensive female-centric movies made in Bollywood. Reportedly, the actors in the film have also been paid a massive amount of fees for the film. Hence, in this video, we will be telling you the number of money actors has charged for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch video.

