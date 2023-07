B-town celebs yet again impressed us with their outfits this week and we can't keep calm. From Alia Bhatt to Nora Fatehi check out the gorgeous divas of Bollywood.

B-town celebs yet again impressed us with their outfits this week and we can't keep calm. They had their fashion game on point with their attires making headlines continuously. We can't stop ourselves from bringing you the best-dressed outfits of this week. Many stars not only gave us major fashion goals but strongly left a mark. From Alia Bhatt to Nora Fatehi check the gorgeous divas of Bollywood.