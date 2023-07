The shift towards a vegan lifestyle has been gaining momentum in recent years, and Bollywood celebrities have not been immune to this growing trend. From Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor, several stars have embraced veganism for various reasons, including ethical concerns, health benefits, and environmental consciousness.

The shift towards a vegan lifestyle has been gaining momentum in recent years, and Bollywood celebrities have not been immune to this growing trend. From Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor, several stars have embraced veganism for various reasons, including ethical concerns, health benefits, and environmental consciousness.By adopting a vegan diet, these Bollywood stars have not only made a positive impact on their own health but have also contributed to creating a more compassionate and sustainable world. Their choices have inspired fans to consider the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle and have helped to popularize the vegan movement in the entertainment industry and beyond.By advocating for veganism, these celebrities are not only setting an example for their followers but also contributing to a positive shift towards a more compassionate and sustainable world.