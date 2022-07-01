videos

Watch Next

Videos

Urfi Javed has the most hilarious REACTION to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy

Videos

As fans wonder about Alia Bhatt's sudden pregnancy; a look at 5 Bollywood actresses who got pregnant before marriage

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt announce pregnancy two months after their wedding; say, ‘Our baby is coming soon’

Videos

Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s movie will be Hit or Flop? Fans says, ‘RaAlia ke liye dekhna banta hai’ [Watch Public Review]

Alia Bhatt to Sridevi; B-town actresses who completed their film commitments during their pregnancy

B-town actresses who completed their film commitments during their pregnancy: In this video, we will tell you about some of those Bollywood divas who completed their filming duties during the initial days of pregnancy. Watch this video to learn more.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 1, 2022 1:21 PM IST

B-town actresses who completed their film commitments during their pregnancy: Many Bollywood actresses have proved that they are no less than Bollywood actors. And some Bollywood divas acted in the films during their pregnancy. Working during pregnancy isn't always easy because many changes happen in the body of a pregnant woman. But some Bollywood actresses completed their filming duties during pregnancy. Lately, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on social media, and now she is all set for her Hollywood debut with a baby on board. In this video, we will tell you about some of those Bollywood divas who completed their filming duties during the initial days of pregnancy. Watch this video to learn more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all