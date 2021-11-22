videos

Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Aly Goni and others look adorable in Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's Wedding and pre wedding functions | Watch Video

Actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on Sunday. From Alia Bhatt to Athiya Shetty, here is the list of celebrities who have attended their function from sangeet to reception.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 22, 2021 3:29 PM IST

Aditya Seal/Anushka Ranjan Wedding: Actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on Sunday, and their wedding and pre-wedding pictures went viral. From Alia Bhatt to Athiya Shetty, here is the list of celebrities who have attended their function from sangeet to reception. Alia Bhatt looks extremely cute in yellow lehnga, watch the video to know about others.

