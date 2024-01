Alia Bhatt, known for her impeccable style and natural beauty, stepped out at the airport with an undeniable charm. Her ...

Alia Bhatt, known for her impeccable style and natural beauty, stepped out at the airport with an undeniable charm. Her flawless complexion seemed to be lit from within, giving her an ethereal glow. It's no wonder that netizens were curious about her secret to looking perpetually fresh. She is often seen promoting a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated, eating nutritious food, and getting enough sleep. These factors undoubtedly contribute to her radiant appearance. Additionally, Alia's makeup choices are always on point. She often opts for a minimalistic approach, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Her dewy skin, subtle blush, and soft lip colors enhance her features without overpowering them. Apart from her beauty, Alia's fashion sense also adds to her overall appeal. She effortlessly blends comfort and style, often spotted in chic yet casual outfits that complement her glowing complexion.