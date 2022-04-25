Alia Bhatt’s huge HEXAGONAL ring has a Ranbir Kapoor connection – Watch

Bollywood's adorable couple Ranbir and Alia is married now, although Did you know Alia Bhatt's huge hexagonal ring has Ranbir Kapoor's connection? Watch the video to know the deets.

Ranbir - Alia Wedding: Bollywood's lovely couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have completed 11 days of marriage, but the couple is still making headlines due to the details of the wedding day. Recently, Alia Bhatt posted pictures from her wedding days with the cat of honor 'Edward', Alia Bhatt's engagement ring is visible in those pictures. Now if the report is to be believed, the big size ring also has Ranbir Kapoor's Connection. As per the leading portal, Ranbir reportedly got this ring from London for his lady love Alia. Watch the video to know more.