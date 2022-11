View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

has become a mother and her mother cannot contain her excitement due to obvious reasons. Soni Razdon was seen attending the special screening of Unnchai and obviously she was questioned about Ali and the baby, excited and elated knowing she spoke her heart out and even informed that her beloved granddaughter and daughter are absolutely fine. The little princess has arrived home and soon everybody from the family will head towards Ranbir and Alia’s house to meet the little angel. Alia Bhatt looked fresh as daisy in her no make up look as she l left the hospital for heading home.