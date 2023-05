A day after the event. Alia dropped photos from her Seoul visit and even shut down trolls. Sharing a carousel post, Alia wrote, "yes the bag was empty," with a nerd face emoji.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt has reacted to trolls mocking her recent public appearance in Seoul. The actress became the first Indian actress to attend the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci's Cruise show. The mega event took place on May 16, 2023 at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace, and Alia graced the evening wearing a little black dress with cutout detail, and a transparent handbag, Gucci Jackie 1961.As soon as the photos were published online, several netizens trolled the actress for carrying an empty handbag at the fashion event. A day after the event. Alia dropped photos from her Seoul visit and even shut down trolls. Sharing a carousel post, Alia wrote, "yes the bag was empty," with a nerd face emoji.