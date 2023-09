Alia Bhatt's glowing skin is a result of sheer hard work she puts in for take care of her skin and body. Watch the video to know her skin care routine.

Alia Bhatt spills the beans on her secret to achieving youthful and radiant skin. Get ready to glow like a star with her amazing skincare tips. Alia Bhatt, the stunning Bollywood diva, recently shared her beauty secrets for achieving that youthful and radiant skin we all crave. Bhatt shared that to have a skincare routine it is crucial to understand what is your skin type. She shared that her skin type is combination. However, during her pregnancy, her skin was extremely sensitive and she didn't do anything for her skin. She emphasizes the importance of a consistent skincare routine, including cleansing, moisturizing, and protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. Alia also highlights the significance of staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, and getting enough sleep for a natural glow. To enhance her skincare routine, she recommends using face masks, serums, and facial oils. With Alia's flawless complexion, her skincare tips are definitely worth trying. So, get ready to shine like a star with Alia Bhatt's secrets to achieve youthful and radiant skin.