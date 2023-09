Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur bumped into each other while they made their presence known to have a Ganpati darshan at the T Series office, and the ex-alleged lovers were seen being extremely cordial with each other and even shared a warm hug, reminding the fans of their old Aashiqui 2 days. Shraddha and Aditya became the ideal couple for all the lovers after the release of the film, and there were strong reports of Shraddha and Aditya being in a relationship at that time, and fans were extremely happy as they looked just gorgeous together. But soon they parted ways, and the reason was best known to them. Apart from Aashiqui 2, they worked in Ok Jaanu, which was a disappointment. Currently, both Shraddha and Aditya are in a good space, and the actor is reportedly dating Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday.