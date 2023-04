Allu Arjun had reportedly asked for a whopping amount for his upcoming film. Let's check out in this video the star cast fees of Pushpa 2. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Pushpa 2 Star Cast Fees: The movie Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun was a big hit, earning success for its acting, dialogues, and dance moves. The makers are now considering making a sequel with the same star cast, and Allu Arjun is expected to demand a whopping Rs 125 crore for his next project, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema. Allu Arjun had reportedly asked for Rs 150 crore for his upcoming film but eventually settled for Rs 125 crore. The actor is very confident that the sequel will be a big hit and break the records of 'Baahubali 2' and 'KGF2'. Let's check out in this video the star cast fees of Pushpa 2. Watch Entertainment Videos.