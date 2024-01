Love is in the air as Bollywood stars Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni continue to captivate fans with their adorable ...

Love is in the air as Bollywood stars Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni continue to captivate fans with their adorable snaps! Recently, the couple's family photos have set the rumour mill ablaze, sparking speculations of an impending wedding. In these heartwarming pictures, Jasmine and Aly can be seen surrounded by their loved ones, exuding happiness and togetherness. The couple's fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment, and these family snaps have only fueled their excitement. With every click, the chemistry and bond between Jasmine and Aly become more apparent, leaving everyone wondering if wedding bells are on the horizon. Jasmine, known for her stunning event looks, looks radiant as ever in these photos, while Aly, with his charming smile, complements her perfectly. The duo has been winning hearts with their on-screen chemistry, and it seems like their off-screen romance is just as enchanting. Watch the video to know more.