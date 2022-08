Amaal Mallik talked about his upcoming song, Sun Lo Zara and also talked about Western vs Indian music industry. Watch Video

Amaal Mallik on Western vs Indian music industry: Amaal Mallik is a Bollywood singer, music director, composer, and music producer. He is the elder son of music producer Daboo Malik. He started his career with Salman Khan's movie Jai Ho in 2014. He composed three songs for the movie. After this, he composed the song for Sonam Kapoor, "Naina". Recently, Amaal Mallik talked about his upcoming song, Sun Lo Zara. Apart from this, he also talked about the western music industry and promoted his upcoming song. He said, "The youth are following BTS, Ed Sheeran, and Indian singers like my brother Armaan Malik. Let's watch the video to learn more about Amaal Mallik's upcoming song.