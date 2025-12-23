Aman Pant on Bollywood music, working for SRK-Salman Khan and more [Exclusive]

Aman Pant is a versatile Indian composer who has worked on numerous projects, including films and OTT series. Watch the exclusive interview to know more about the making of music.

Aman Pant has indeed produced musical compositions in various genres, including film and OTT. To better understand how he creates this music, we recommend checking out the in-depth interview he recently gave us regarding his latest work 'Single Papa' along with some fantastic tracks from the film. Aman Pant has had the opportunity to work with many of the prominent Indian film makers of today's generation (Raj/DK, R Balki etc.), where he has composed original scores for movies like 'Dunki' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' along with many others. In addition, Aman Pant has created numerous advertising projects (over 4000 TV commercials). Aman Pant views the importance of remaining true to one's heritage as being crucial to his creative output, often incorporating traditional Indian elements into modern day production environments. Moreover, through working with directors such as Raj/DK, Aman Pant has discovered the benefit of being allowed to experiment and explore his ideas without restriction as well as being provided with the opportunity to extend beyond the traditional confines of music.