Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and other celebs rock the traditional look, stealing the spotlight with their stunning outfits. Watch the video to know more.

Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 was a star-studded affair with Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani turning heads with their impeccable ethnic looks. Alia Bhatt, known for her versatile style, looked ethereal in a pastel-colored lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments. She accessorized her look with statement jewelry, exuding elegance and grace. On the other hand, Kiara Advani opted for a more traditional ensemble. She donned a stunning saree in a vibrant hue, accentuated with intricate work and a stylish blouse. Kiara's choice of minimalistic jewelry and a sleek hairstyle perfectly complemented her overall look, making her a sight to behold. The presence of these talented actresses at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration added an extra dose of glamour and excitement to the event. Their impeccable fashion choices and confidence in carrying off traditional attire left everyone in awe. Watch the video to know more.