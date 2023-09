Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Watch the video to know more.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family seeking blessings from Bappa at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in 2023. It was such a heartwarming moment to witness their devotion and love for Lord Ganesha. Gauri Khan looked absolutely stunning as always, and their presence added an extra sparkle to the festivities. It's wonderful to see Bollywood stars coming together to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Gauri Khan looked absolutely stunning at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in 2023. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and their family, they sought the blessings of Bappa with great devotion. For the occasion, SRK donned a brown Pathaani kurta with black churidar pyjama with a ponytail. As soon as SRK arrived with the family, the paparazzi welcomed them and asked them to pose for photos. Shah Rukh and the family acknowledged their requests and stood for a few seconds for the photos. Then, they went inside the residence. Here's the video