Amber Heard recalls the shocking first time Johnny Depp physically abused her, 'I was sitting on the couch and...'

In the defamation case, Amber Heard has now taken to the stand to testify against Johnny Depp. The actress was asked to describe the first incident when Johnny Depp allegedly physically abused her. She narrated that she asked him about a tattoo on his arm and laughed at his response. Amber Heard stated that she was sitting on the couch and as she laughed, Johnny Depp slapped her on the face and he slapped her again. She further narrated that she did not react, she did not freak out and rather she just starred at him. Amber Heard also mentioned that there used to be a jar of cocaine in the house. Watch the video above. Also Read - Amber Heard cries while detailing physical abuse by Johnny Depp; witness reveals the actor stuck 'his fingers inside her to look for cocaine'