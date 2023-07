Bollywood stars gear up for their respective comebacks, the industry and fans alike are eager to witness their brilliance once more. With each actress bringing her unique style and flair to the screen, 2023 promises to be a year filled with unforgettable performances and enthralling storytelling.

In 2023, Bollywood is abuzz with excitement as three prominent actresses, Ameesha Patel, Esha Deol, and Anushka Sharma and more are preparing to make spectacular comebacks to the silver screen. Ameesha Patel, known for her charming performances in films like "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" and "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," is set to make a grand return after a brief hiatus. Her fans are eagerly awaiting her comeback, hoping to witness her signature grace and charisma once again. With her versatile acting skills, Ameesha is likely to take on challenging roles that showcase her talent and reinvent her on-screen presence. Esha Deol, the daughter of legendary actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has always impressed the audience with her elegant performances. After stepping back to focus on motherhood and personal endeavors, Esha is all set to rekindle her passion for acting. Her fans can expect a blend of grace and power in her performances, as she takes up roles that align with her matured persona.\ Anushka Sharma, a powerhouse of talent, left a profound impact with her acting prowess in movies like "NH10," "Pari," and "PK." Following a break from acting to focus on her production ventures and motherhood, Anushka's return is highly anticipated. Known for her ability to immerse herself in diverse characters, she is likely to stun the audience with her versatility and emotional depth. As these Bollywood stars gear up for their respective comebacks, the industry and fans alike are eager to witness their brilliance once more. With each actress bringing her unique style and flair to the screen, 2023 promises to be a year filled with unforgettable performances and enthralling storytelling. The anticipation is building, and movie enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to embrace these beloved stars as they make their much-awaited return to the spotlight.

