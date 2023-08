Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is busy these days in the post promotions of her movie Gadar 2. Recently, the actress has been seen in a traditional avatar raising slogans of 'Hindustan Zindabad'. Must watch the video for more information.

Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel, the versatile Bollywood actress, demonstrated her unwavering patriotism and connectedness with her fans in a heartwarming moment that reverberated with national pride. The charismatic star, known for her roles that resonate with audiences, joined a passionate crowd of supporters to chant the resounding slogan, "Hindustan Zindabad," igniting a fervor of unity and shared patriotism. As the chant "Hindustan Zindabad" echoed through the air, it was evident that Ameesha Patel's involvement was more than just a celebrity appearance—it was a genuine expression of her own deep-rooted patriotism. The event not only united fans and the actress but also symbolized a collective commitment to the growth, progress, and unity of the nation. The actress was looking very beautiful in the traditional look. Not only this, the actress also clicked pictures with her fans. This video of Ameesha is going viral on social media. Movie Gadar 2 has been released and seems to be performing very well at the box office. Before the movie, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were seen promoting the movie at different locations. The chemistry of both is also being appreciated a lot in the movie.