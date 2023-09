Big B and Abhishek Bachchan, the dynamic father-son duo, were seen spreading joy and excitement as they graciously greeted their adoring fans outside their iconic residence, Jalsa. Watch video.

Big B and Abhishek Bachchan recently greeted their fans outside their residence, Jalsa, in a heartwarming gesture. The father-son duo took the time to interact with their adoring fans, spreading joy and excitement among the crowd. Their presence was met with enthusiasm and appreciation, as fans eagerly awaited a chance to catch a glimpse of these Bollywood icons. It was a special moment for everyone involved, leaving lasting memories and a sense of happiness in the hearts of the fans. The Bachchans' genuine connection with their supporters showcases their humility and gratitude, making them beloved figures in the industry.Revealing why he always folds his hands during the famous Sunday meets, the star wrote as the caption of the video, "Eternal love for them that come .. they be the cause for my become ...Ÿ™ the hands that meet in symbolic union .. my gratitude for one, and the honour and grace of the other .."For the unaware, the Sunday gatherings at Jalsa have been a long-standing tradition ever since 1982. Amitabh Bachchan comes outside his residence and waves to the fans who have travelled from long and far for just a glimpse of the celebrated actor. Watch the video.