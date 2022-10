A Superstar of Bollywood, a great human being, and supremely talented. Today the megastar is celebrating his birthday, and on his birthday we will tell you the reason why everyone loves the Shahenshah. Watch Video.

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: A Superstar of Bollywood, a great human being, supremely talented... you will run out of words when it comes to describing Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. Millions of his fans adore him for whatever he does. He was a great father, son, and husband. He played all roles with full dedication. He is the trendsetter. Fans still like his style. No one can still match his energy level at even half his age. Amitabh Bachchan made the phrase "angry young man" a fashion statement. Not only in movies, Big B also ruled in television with his great show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is a perfect example of a gentleman. Today the megastar is celebrating his birthday, and on his birthday we will tell you the reason why everyone loves the Shahenshah. Watch Video.