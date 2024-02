Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on son Abhishek's birthday

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor, shared a heartfelt message on his social media accounts, thanking all the fans for their warm wishes on Abhishek's special day. He acknowledged the outpouring of love and support from his fans and expressed his gratitude for their unwavering support throughout the years. The Bachchan family has always shared a strong bond with their fans, and Amitabh Bachchan's message was a beautiful gesture to reciprocate the love they have received. It's heartwarming to see how much the fans mean to the Bachchan family and how they value the connection they have built with their admirers over the years.

Abhishek Bachchan, a talented actor in his own right, surely felt the love and warmth from his fans on his birthday. The Bachchan family's presence in the film industry has left an indelible mark, and their fans continue to shower them with affection and admiration.