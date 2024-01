Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has given many superhit films to the industry. Even today the actor is not away from ...

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has given many superhit films to the industry. Even today the actor is not away from the big screen and is often seen playing roles in many big films. The actor meets his fans outside the house every Sunday and in such a situation, fans keep waiting to get a glimpse of him. Recently, the actor was spotted meeting his fans in a multi-coloured jacket and he greeted the fans with folded hands. People are liking this video of the actor very much. Let us tell you that actors often remain in the headlines due to their personal and professional life. For more information please watch the video.

​