Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Quitting Smoking: Bollywood stars are often known for their glamorous lifestyles, which may include indulging in vices like smoking and drinking. However, some celebrities have publicly shared their struggles with these habits and how they managed to quit. Amitabh Bachchan, a megastar in the industry, recently opened up about his personal struggle with smoking and drinking and offered advice to those looking to quit. Other stars like Hrithik Roshan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Salman Khan, Arjun Rampal, and Shahid Kapoor have also shared their journeys towards becoming non-smokers. These accounts serve as a reminder that quitting harmful habits is possible and prioritizing one's health is essential. Watch Entertainment Videos.