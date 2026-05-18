Amrapali Dubey says THIS about Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav [Exclusive]

Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey gets candid like never before in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, She spok about her bond ...

Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey gets candid like never before in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, She spoke about her bond with co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav, aka Nirahua. She opens up about their off-screen equation and calls him “ice to her anger.” Amrapali shares the ultimate secret to her glowing skin as well. Watch the video for all her heartfelt revelations.