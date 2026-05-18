Amrapali Dubey says THIS about Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav [Exclusive]
Amrapali Dubey says THIS about Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav [Exclusive]
Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey gets candid like never before in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, She spok about her bond ...
By: Video Desk | Published: May 18, 2026 3:45 PM IST
Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey gets candid like never before in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, She spoke about her bond with co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav, aka Nirahua. She opens up about their off-screen equation and calls him “ice to her anger.” Amrapali shares the ultimate secret to her glowing skin as well. Watch the video for all her heartfelt revelations.