An Action Hero: Bollywood's new superstar Ayushmann Khurrana is fully set for his first action movie, 'An Action Hero.' The movie is releasing this Friday, December 2, 2022. Recently, his brother Aparshakti Khurana was also seen in a music video with television and Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta in Neendraan Ni Aandiyaan. Aparshakti was asked about Ayushmann Khurrana's new film in an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, and he revealed a lot of details to us. He also shared that Ayushmann Khurrana had given some work tips. Let's watch the video to know more about it. Watch Video.