Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki has been released today and King Khan was recently seen making a grand entry in Anand Pandit's 60th birthday. The actor made a grand entry in a black suit and greeted people with a hug. Not only Shah Rukh Khan, many Bollywood stars were seen in this special party. Shah Rukh Khan's special friend Kajol was also spotted in this party in a wonderful manner. Kajol has entered in saree. Let us tell you that the review of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee's movie has arrived and people are liking the movie a lot. People are not tired of praising the movie and are calling the movie emotional and superhit. Not only the storyline but people are also liking the songs of the movie. In such a situation, it remains to be seen whether the movie will be able to compete with Pathaan and Jawan at the box office or not.