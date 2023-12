Recently, many big Bollywood stars were seen on the birthday of Bollywood producer Anand Pandit. Many actors including Shahrukh Khan, ...

Recently, many big Bollywood stars were seen on the birthday of Bollywood producer Anand Pandit. Many actors including Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol have entered the event in a very stylish manner. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan had reached the party with his son Abhishek Bachchan. Jackie Shroff was also spotted in a very stylish style at the event and was seen getting photographs clicked with everyone. A gathering of stars is seen at the event and everyone has come to wish Anand Pandit on his birthday. More Bollywood stars are expected to attend the event. Let us tell you that many actresses including Vaani Kapoor have been spotted at the event. For more information please watch the video.