Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant engagement: India's number one businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on Thursday, December 29th, 2022. The families went to Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. Then last night, Ambani hosted a grand engagement party to celebrate the couple. Many known names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Orhan Awatramani, Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, Armaan Jain, and more, attended the event. Watch entertainment videos.