Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ring ceremony: Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant. Several Bollywood celebrities attended this grand event. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif also attended the party. But the most interesting thing was the traditional style of the ring ceremony. The engagement ceremony followed in full, traditional Gujarati style. Watch the video to watch inside videos of the event. Watch entertainment videos.