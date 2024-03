The couple will be tying the knot on July 12, 2024. Watch the video to know what people think about the grand wedding festivities.

Fans are super excited and can't help but guess the wedding venue, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be getting married later in the year. As per the official announcement, the long-term couple will be tying the knot on July 12, 2024. The same fan page also shared that the pre-wedding festivities will most likely continue throughout the entire month of March and the main wedding will be held in July 2024. As of now, the speculated dates for the wedding are July 10, 11, and 12. Watch the video to know more.