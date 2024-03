The Ambanis have organised a huge event and not just the Bollywood celebrities, many cricketers, international guests were also present for the event, watch the video to know more.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and all the other celebs stole the limelight with their traditional attire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. Fans are always exciting to see our favorite celebrities rocking stunning traditional outfits. Almost whole of the Bollywood was present. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others have been a part of the celebration organised by the Ambanis. Watch the video to know more.