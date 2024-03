Atlee, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone among others snapped at Jamnagar for pre-wedding.

The pre-wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have started with full swing. Every day some star or the other is being spotted at Jamnagar Airport. These days, some videos of both their functions are going viral. In the video, Radhika and Anant are seen feeding people. South star Atlee has also reached Jamnagar with his wife and child. Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also been spotted in Jamnagar. Not only this, Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee has also been spotted in Jamnagar. Not only Bollywood but everyone from Hollywood to cricketers are being seen at the pre-wedding ceremony of Bharat Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Their marriage has been in the news for the last few days. For more information, please watch the video.