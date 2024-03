Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a pre-wedding ceremony, and Radhika gave a really touching speech in which she praised her mother-in-law Neeta Ambani.

Anant Ambani is the son of Mukesh Ambani, who is one of the richest people in India and the chairman of Reliance Industries. Radhika Merchant is Anant's fiancée. They recently had a pre-wedding ceremony where Radhika gave a touching speech that made Mukesh Ambani emotional. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, who are the founders and owners of Encore Healthcare. Radhika's father is the CEO of Encore Helathcare and also a board member of APL Apollo Tubes, a steel manufacturing company while her mother Shaila is the director of Encore Helathcare. Watch the video to know more.