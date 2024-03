Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted with his wife at a private airport.

The pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has started with full swing. The coming and going of stars is being seen continuously at Mumbai Airport. Recently, Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted with his wife at a private airport. Not only Mahendra Singh Dhoni but many big stars from Bollywood to Hollywood are being spotted continuously and have reached Jamnagar to grace the function. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been in the headlines for some time now. For more information please watch the video.