Mukesh Ambani broke down into tears after his son's touching speech at the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The emotional moment was captured in a video that's been circulating online. It's heartwarming to see a father being moved by his son's words. Moments like these remind us of the deep bond and love within families. "My family has gone all out to make me feel special. My life has not entirely been a bed of roses. I have experienced the pain of thorns. I have faced many health issues since childhood, but my father and mother have never let me feel that I have suffered. They have always stood by me," Anant said.