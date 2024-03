Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani have been seen attending each other's family functions and celebrations, which highlights the depth of their friendship.

Mukesh Ambani introduced Amitabh Bachchan to his international guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event. Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary Bollywood actor, known for his iconic roles and immense talent. The presence of such a renowned figure would have surely added a touch of star power and glamour to the event. Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani share a beautiful friendship that spans both personal and professional realms. Their bond goes beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment and business industries. They have been seen together at various events and occasions, showcasing their strong camaraderie.

