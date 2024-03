In the speech, Mukesh Ambani, Anant's father, delivered a heartwarming message that resonated with many people.

Mukesh Ambani's speech at the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has gone viral and caught a lot of attention. In the speech, Mukesh Ambani, Anant's father, delivered a heartwarming message that resonated with many people. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: 'Whenever I see Anant, I see my father Dhirubhai in him,' says Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani as he addresses guests at the pre-wedding celebration of his son, Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding function of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani has started and everyone from Bollywood to Hollywood has reached Jamnagar in a special style. Many videos related to the function are continuously coming out. Watch the video to know more.