The three-day Pre-Wedding Bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was an incredible celebration! Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani showcased their strong bond and looked absolutely stunning. Nita Ambani rocked a crimson off-white saree paired with a gorgeous emerald diamond necklace. The Ambani family knows how to throw a grand and memorable event. The Pre-Wedding Bash was filled with love, happiness, and lots of fun. Fans are wishing Anant and Radhika a lifetime of joy together.