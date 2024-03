Raha Kapoor looks super cute as she gets clicked with mother Alia Bhatt, watch the cute video which is going viral.

Raha Kapoor, daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is playfully ignores Anant Ambani, creating a cute and lighthearted moment. On the second day of the pre-wedding festivities, the Ambanis had organised a jungle-themed party and the celebs were seen showing their love for the nature through their outfits, and enjoying their time amidst the wilderness. Several photos and videos from the party have now surfaced on the internet, and in of them, Anant can be seen trying to entertain Raha, who looked like the cutest button, nestled in her mommy Alia Bhatt's arms. It's always fun to see these kinds of candid and spontaneous interactions during special occasions like weddings. It adds an extra touch of joy and laughter to the festivities. Watch the video to know more.