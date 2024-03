These little ones are so adorable and their expressions are always so priceless, watch the video to know more.

The Ambanis had organized a grand three-day event in Jamnagar for the couple. It was no less than a big Bollywood movie. Yes, almost whole of the Bollywood was present. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others have been a part of the celebration organised by the Ambanis. Raha Kapoor, Jeh, and Taimur Ali Khan really stole the limelight at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. These little ones are so adorable and their expressions are always so priceless. Raha, Jeh, and Taimur had an amazing time being part of such a special occasion. It's moments like these that make weddings even more memorable and heartwarming.