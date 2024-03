Not only did Rihanna rock the stage, but she also took the time to greet her fans at the airport. Watch the video to know more.

The pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was absolutely amazing! Rihanna, the sensational singer, gave an electrifying performance that left everyone in awe. Her talent and stage presence are truly mesmerizing. Not only did Rihanna rock the stage, but she also took the time to greet her fans at the airport. It's always heartwarming to see celebrities connecting with their fans and spreading joy. Rihanna's friendly nature and down-to-earth attitude surely won the hearts of many.

