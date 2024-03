Returning home from the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, the Salman Khan melts hearts with his playful gesture with niece at the airport.

Salman Khan has had an incredible career in Bollywood. He's been a part of the industry for over three decades and has given us some amazing movies. From romantic films like "Maine Pyar Kiya" to action-packed blockbusters like "Dabangg," Salman Khan has showcased his versatility as an actor. He's also known for his philanthropy work and has a huge fan following. Returning home from the extravagant pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, the superstar melted hearts with his playful gesture with niece at the airport.