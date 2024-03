Whether it's supporting charitable causes or spreading joy through his performances, Salman Khan has a special place in the hearts of his fans.

Salman Khan's kind gesture at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding has won hearts. Netizens are saying 'Bhaijaan sabse sweet hain...' which means 'Brother is the sweetest'.

Salman Khan is known for his philanthropy and generosity, so it's not surprising that his actions have touched people's hearts. Whether it's supporting charitable causes or spreading joy through his performances, Salman Khan has a special place in the hearts of his fans. Salman was seen donning a sleek black pathani suit, exuding his trademark charisma and style.