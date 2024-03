Many actors including actress Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Sunil Shetty have been spotted.

A lot of activity is being seen at Mumbai's private airport since morning. Actually, many Bollywood stars are leaving for Jamnagar to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport with her husband Siddharth Malhotra. Many actors including actress Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Sunil Shetty have been spotted. The pre-wedding function of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani has started and everyone from Bollywood to Hollywood has reached Jamnagar in a special style. Many videos related to the function are continuously coming out. For more information please watch the video.