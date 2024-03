Singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set for his electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding function.

Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, and more have arrived in Jamnagar to be a part of this special event. It must be such an exciting gathering with so many renowned personalities in attendance. It's always fascinating to see our favorite celebrities come together to celebrate such joyful occasions. Mukesh Ambani welcomed the guests by a heartwarming speech and said, “Our esteemed friends and family. Namaste and good evening to each and every one of you. In the Indian tradition, we respectfully describe guests as Atithis. ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, which means ‘Guests are like Gods’.