Manish Malhotra and along with International guest snapped at the airport.

The pre-wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has started. For the last few days, videos of Ambani family are going viral. Recently, not only Bollywood but also many Hollywood stars have been spotted for the Jamnagar pre wedding ceremony. Recently, many big Bollywood stars including Manish Malhotra, Manushi Chillar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan reached Jamnagar. Many stars not only from Bollywood but also from Hollywood have been spotted at Jamnagar Airport.