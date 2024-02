Ambani family's younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going to get married soon. Preparations for their wedding have ...

Ambani family’s younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going to get married soon. Preparations for their wedding have started in full swing and the functions are also going to start soon. In such a situation, many big Bollywood stars are being seen going to Gujarat for their wedding. Many people including Salman Khan, Manish Malhotra have reached Gujarat. Recently, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at a private airport with their entire family. It is being said that both of them have left for Gujarat for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika. Now if reports are to be believed, it was being said that the couple can perform at their wedding also. Not only this, many gadgets of the Ambani family are also attending the wedding from abroad. For more information please watch the video.