Sara Ali Khan hosted a star-studded Diwali party at her residence last evening. Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, ...

Sara Ali Khan hosted a star-studded Diwali party at her residence last evening. Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Orhan Awatramani, Kartik Aaryan and many others were seen in attendance for the celebration. But it was BFFs, Ananya and Orry, who stole the limelight with their presence .The two were seen flaunting their million dollar smiles as they posed together for the paparazzi. Ananya dished out glam in pastel pink sharara pants and bralette with matching shrug. Orry kept his look cool and casual for the occasion.Watch the video to know more.